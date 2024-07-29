Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $90.00

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 103.30 ($1.33), with a volume of 1814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.38).

Mulberry Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.99. The company has a market cap of £62.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3,250.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17.

About Mulberry Group

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

Featured Stories

