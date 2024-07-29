Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.33.

MTL stock opened at C$14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$12.47 and a 1 year high of C$16.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.95.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$501.00 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,500.00. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

