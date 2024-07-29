My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.0469 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $229,445.54 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001506 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002138 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005401 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

