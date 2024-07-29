NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Increased to GBX 420 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.79) to GBX 420 ($5.43) in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NWG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.66) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital downgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.27) price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 330.63 ($4.28).

LON:NWG traded up GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 369.30 ($4.78). 2,147,000,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,161,496. The firm has a market cap of £32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.74, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 168 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 372.70 ($4.82). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 318.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 276.78.

In other news, insider Patrick Flynn purchased 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £3,077.84 ($3,980.65). In other news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £481.77 ($623.09). Also, insider Patrick Flynn purchased 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £3,077.84 ($3,980.65). Company insiders own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

