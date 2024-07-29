NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.87

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 117515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

