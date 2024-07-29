Navcoin Hits Market Cap of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $26,289.93 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00069766 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00018282 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00009094 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000022 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,809.16 or 0.43339820 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.