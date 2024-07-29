NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.020-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.0 million-$667.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.3 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.78.

NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.64. 1,227,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.48. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $156.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

