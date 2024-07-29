Nervos Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.65 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $541.62 million and approximately $14.65 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,338,789,084 coins and its circulating supply is 44,641,083,016 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

