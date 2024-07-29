Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nestlé from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $99.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $99.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,100,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 861,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,885 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Nestlé by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Nestlé by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Nestlé by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

