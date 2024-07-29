NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NETSTREIT also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.25-1.28 EPS.

NETSTREIT stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.35, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.09.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $111,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $185,011.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

