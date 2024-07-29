Nexus Industrial REIT (NXR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$7.89 on Monday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.08 and a 52-week high of C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$543.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 100,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$679,850.00. In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$679,850.00. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$63,586.80. Insiders have bought 111,160 shares of company stock worth $758,691 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.83% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on Nexus Industrial REIT
Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nexus Industrial REIT
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 4 Reasons to Buy This AI Leader After the Stock Split
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.