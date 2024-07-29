Nexus Industrial REIT (NXR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$7.89 on Monday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.08 and a 52-week high of C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$543.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 100,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$679,850.00. In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$679,850.00. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$63,586.80. Insiders have bought 111,160 shares of company stock worth $758,691 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXR.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.47.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

