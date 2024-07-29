Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB) Director Buys C$15,000.00 in Stock

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) Director Vance White purchased 500,000 shares of Noble Mineral Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Performance

NOB stock remained flat at C$0.05 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 104,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,290. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$6.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

