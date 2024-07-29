Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,710,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,514,586 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NU were worth $437,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NU by 55.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,684,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,965,000 after buying an additional 3,107,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NU by 1,235.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 343,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NU by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.98.

NU Stock Performance

NU traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,461,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,572,566. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. Analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

