NWI Management LP Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NWI Management LP increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.5% of NWI Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NWI Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in AT&T by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 18,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in AT&T by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.01. 30,844,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,635,392. The company has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.