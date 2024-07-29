Oasys Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Oasys token can now be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasys has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Oasys has a market cap of $92.76 million and $2.11 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Oasys

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04256998 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,117,653.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars.

