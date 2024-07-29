Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Increased to $209.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $190.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ODFL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.78.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $202.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.