OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Opko Health, Inc. Sells 60,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $2,031,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,123,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,727,191.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,529,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,630,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $807,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $823,250.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,019,972.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00.

OPKO Health Price Performance

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.48 on Monday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in OPKO Health by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in OPKO Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 445,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

