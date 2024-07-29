Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) and Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Critical Comparison

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Modiv Industrial and Orion Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Modiv Industrial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv Industrial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orion Office REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Modiv Industrial currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.70%. Given Modiv Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Modiv Industrial is more favorable than Orion Office REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv Industrial 1.80% 0.37% 0.16% Orion Office REIT -38.87% -8.32% -5.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Modiv Industrial and Orion Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.2% of Modiv Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Modiv Industrial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Modiv Industrial and Orion Office REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv Industrial $46.94 million 2.98 -$6.61 million ($0.47) -31.47 Orion Office REIT $195.04 million 1.21 -$57.30 million ($1.33) -3.17

Modiv Industrial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orion Office REIT. Modiv Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orion Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Office REIT has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Modiv Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Modiv Industrial pays out -244.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orion Office REIT pays out -30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Modiv Industrial beats Orion Office REIT on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modiv Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

About Orion Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.