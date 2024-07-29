Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 44,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Ostin Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of Ostin Technology Group stock remained flat at $0.34 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,748. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. Ostin Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.11.
About Ostin Technology Group
