Ovintiv (OVV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, analysts expect Ovintiv to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.4 %

Ovintiv stock opened at $46.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $55.95.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OVV

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.