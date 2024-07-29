Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
OXLC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,350,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,081. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.
Insider Activity
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.