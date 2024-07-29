Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

OXLC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,350,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,081. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 4,630,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $25,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,864,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,269,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 4,630,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,864,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,269,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Saul B. Rosenthal bought 2,315,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $12,501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 2,514,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,580,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

