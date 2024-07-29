Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,465 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $164,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKG. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

NYSE PKG traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $198.29. The stock had a trading volume of 58,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,040. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $199.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

