Palmetto Real Estate Trust (PTTTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Palmetto Real Estate Trust Price Performance

Shares of Palmetto Real Estate Trust stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. Palmetto Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Get Palmetto Real Estate Trust alerts:

Palmetto Real Estate Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Palmetto Real Estate Trust has been organized as a qualified real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code and the applicable state laws. The primary business of the Trust is the ownership, development and rental of various properties throughout South Carolina. A substantial percentage of revenue is derived from tenants in one shopping center.

Receive News & Ratings for Palmetto Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmetto Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.