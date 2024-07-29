Paul Grewal Sells 10,000 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,221.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Paul Grewal sold 17,444 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total transaction of $4,170,337.08.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.88. 8,197,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,354,154. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.63 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.30 and a 200 day moving average of $212.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coinbase Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after buying an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $147,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $114,211,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,512 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.