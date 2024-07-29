Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.75

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 27000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Pharming Group Trading Down 11.5 %

The company has a market cap of $553.05 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

