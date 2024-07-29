Piper Sandler Boosts Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Price Target to $20.00

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of HNVR opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $120.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of -0.23. Hanover Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $18.86.
Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.34). Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hanover Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
