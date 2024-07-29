Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $277.51

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $277.51 and last traded at $275.91, with a volume of 9263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $275.15.

The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.28.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,363,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 172,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,051,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

