Piper Sandler Companies Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

Piper Sandler Companies restated their overweight rating on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $277.75.

AppFolio Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $230.95 on Friday. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $274.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 111.57 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AppFolio will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.19, for a total transaction of $1,165,429.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,003,082.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,693,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.19, for a total transaction of $1,165,429.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,003,082.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,444 shares of company stock worth $31,124,559 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,139,000 after purchasing an additional 73,965 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 421,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,988,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AppFolio by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after acquiring an additional 28,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at $38,458,000. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP increased its stake in AppFolio by 6.6% in the first quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 205,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

