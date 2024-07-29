Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $34.80 million and $88,258.48 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00046509 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00038486 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00016244 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

