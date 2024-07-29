Polymesh (POLYX) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymesh token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a market cap of $143.18 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,073,072,927 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,072,766,424.47221 with 862,756,590.943915 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.2627843 USD and is down -4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $10,733,063.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

