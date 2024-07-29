PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PCH stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $43.34. 362,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,627. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.19, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $53.72.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 315.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

