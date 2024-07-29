Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.46% of Power Integrations worth $18,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 609.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 33,268 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Power Integrations by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 487,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,881,000 after buying an additional 62,824 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 521,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $384,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,045.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $140,640.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,749.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $384,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,045.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWI traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,928. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.99.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

