Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,061,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829,682 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.95% of KT worth $141,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in KT by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 73,433 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KT by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 327,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 125,413 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in KT by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 88,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in KT by 1,292.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in KT by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

KT Price Performance

Shares of KT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.09. 83,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,888. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

KT Company Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.