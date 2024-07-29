Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,112,463 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Carvana were worth $655,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $4,151,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,430,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $7,043,443.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,150,427.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $4,151,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112,500 shares in the company, valued at $258,430,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,501,446 shares of company stock valued at $295,607,431 over the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $4.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,584. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $147.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.47 and its 200 day moving average is $89.66.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. TD Cowen upped their price target on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.14.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

