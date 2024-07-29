Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 456,674 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,668,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,674 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.14% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $542,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 207,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,610. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WSC

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.