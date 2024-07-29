Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $622,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 89.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 44,257 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 356,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.7% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $63.80. 2,056,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.