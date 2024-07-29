Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $114.73 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,179,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,731 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $114,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.57. The company had a trading volume of 959,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.07.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

