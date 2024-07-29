Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $119.49 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.53% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $119,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.4 %

ARE stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.21. 197,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The company had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Bank of America lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

