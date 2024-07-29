Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $152.69 Million Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,522,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.41% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $152,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $18,044,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,226,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,158,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $630,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 956,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,407,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.18.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

IONS stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 163,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,971. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.