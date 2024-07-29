Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1,020.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,368,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156,773 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.35% of Voya Financial worth $175,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 62,781 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE VOYA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.51. 67,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,543. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Voya Financial

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.