Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,347,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,699 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.79% of Biohaven worth $183,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 671,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $996,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,311,341 shares in the company, valued at $82,237,512.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,613. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Biohaven stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,994. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.70). On average, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

