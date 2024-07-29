Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,236,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $146,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.89. The stock had a trading volume of 79,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.15. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

