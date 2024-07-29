Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Get Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PMZ shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.