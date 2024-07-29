Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PMZ shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.
