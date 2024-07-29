Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 48,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 23,548 shares.The stock last traded at $51.83 and had previously closed at $52.17.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $629.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0991 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,537,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,537,000 after acquiring an additional 335,540 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,055,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,489,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

