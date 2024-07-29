Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,638 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.60% of CBIZ worth $23,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 45,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 50,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

CBIZ Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CBZ traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $84.71. 73,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.