Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.11% of STERIS worth $25,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in STERIS by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in STERIS by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Stock Up 1.3 %

STE traded up $3.06 on Monday, reaching $235.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,217. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.23 and its 200 day moving average is $221.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

