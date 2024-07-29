Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $17.90 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $17,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,497,924.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.18. The stock had a trading volume of 564,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,930. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $131.59 and a one year high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.39 and its 200-day moving average is $199.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.