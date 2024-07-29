Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $19.05 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.13% of Burlington Stores worth $19,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2,369.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 38,790 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.96. The company had a trading volume of 234,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $255.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.80.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

