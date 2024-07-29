Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.49 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 49,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 271,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after buying an additional 134,028 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,909,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.68. The stock had a trading volume of 672,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,643. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $179.93.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.06.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

