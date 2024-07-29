Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 1,035 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,919 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in HP were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,649,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,441 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in HP by 1,472.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $68,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,096 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,030,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $151,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,869 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 10,188.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,777,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $53,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,975,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,245. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

